PBA DL: Cignal too strong for Racal

Davon Potts scored 15 points in his final game before concentrating on commitments with San Beda as Cignal routed Racal Motors, 93-75, yesterday to extend its winning streak to three games in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Potts fired 11 in the first half that saw the Hawkeyes build a huge lead before Jason Perkins, Oping Sumalinog and Andreas Cahilig combined for four threes late in the fourth to see off Racal’s comeback bid.



Cignal improved to 5-2, completing a difficult three-week stretch in order to make the Fil-American Potts, who is entering his second NCAA season with reigning champion San Beda, become eligible for the PBA Draft.

Under PBA rules, a Fil-foreign player is eligible to enter the draft if he plays two conferences with at least seven games each.

The Hawkeyes agreed to have such schedule with Potts set to play for the Red Lions in the NCAA season which starts on July 8.

“Davon really wants to play in the PBA that is why he’s sacrificing himself. Hopefully the coaches give him a chance because he deserves to play in the PBA,” said Cignal coach Boyet Fernandez, who is also mentoring Potts at San Beda.

Perkins added 14 points, including two triples that gave Cignal an 88-69 lead with 2:36 left. Racal, which trailed by 23 in the third, pulled within 72-66 on a three by Rian Ayonayon with over six minutes to play.

But Cignal outscored Racal, 16-3, with Cahilig, Sumalinog and Perkins hitting from rainbow country to end the threat.

Ayonayon had 26 points but Racal absorbed its first loss in three games.

Earlier, John Ambuludto scored a buzzer-beating basket to give Wang’s Basketball a dramatic 88-86 win over Gamboa Coffee Mix for an even 2-2 record.

Wang’s triumph spoiled the 38-point performance of Gamboa playing coach Leo Avenido.

