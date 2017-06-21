Expect thunderstorms today

By ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

The ridge of high pressure area (HPA), an anti-cyclone weather system, will continue to prevail over the eastern side of Luzon and Visayas today (Wednesday), but sudden rains in the afternoon or evening could still occur due to heightened thunderstorm activity during the southwest monsoon or “habagat” season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country this Wednesday.



Thunderstorms are manifested by gusty winds and strong rains that last about an hour. It is often associated with localized or isolated heavy rains or sometimes hail.

By Thursday until Saturday (June 22-24), PAGASA said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), a breeding ground for tropical cyclones, is expected to prevail over Visayas and Mindanao.

It said Eastern Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy skies with light to occasional moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

By Sunday until Monday (June 25-26), PAGASA said a low pressure area will form, embedded in the ITCZ and will affect Mindanao.

