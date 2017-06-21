Gamo leads winners in Pasig kegfest

Tony Gamo stamped his class anew and topped the Mixed Classified event in the 37th Pasig Bowlers Open Championships held recently at the Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall Bowling Center.



Gamo rolled a series of 217 and 226 pinfalls to beat Mheann Sanders for the title. Babam Garcia of PBA took third place honors.

Other winners of the event with Manila Bulletin Sports Online, Tempo and Balita as media partners were Patrick Nuqui (Mixed Open) Ed Menapace (Open Seniors) and Art Barrientos (Mixed Youth).

Barrientos, playing for TBAM Prima, averaged 244.75 pinfalls in eight games to edge out Marc Custodio. Enzo Hernandez wound up third (229.75)

Menapace won the Mixed Seniors class after finishing with a 245.25 average leading to the championship. Jack Interia settled for runner-up honors with a 237.62 average while Nelia Santos wound up third.

