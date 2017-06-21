Gunman shot dead

By: Analou De Vera

A man was gunned down after he fired shots at police operatives who were arresting his live-in partner and a 17-year-old boy in Tondo, Manila, early yesterday morning.

Ramer Madis, 41, was declared dead on arrival at Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center after sustaining gunshot wounds in the different parts of the body.



Madis’ live-in partner, Crizelda Bohol, 38, was arrested after police seized from him two sachets of suspected shabu.

Also, their 17-year-old neighbor, whose name was withheld, was collared after a .45-caliber pistol was recovered from him.

Initial investigation showed that the incident happened at Gate 20, Area F, Parola Compound, around 12:45 a.m.

Prior to the incident, a concerned citizen sought the assistance of the patrolling police officers after seeing a man holding a gun in the area.

The policemen immediately proceeded to the area and arrested the 17-year-old boy armed with a gun, but Bohol interfered.

The cops arrested Bohol possession of illegal drugs and interfering with the lawmen.

As they were walking towards the police vehicle, Madis, armed with .357 revolver, fired shots at the arresting police officers.

The cops retaliated, severely hitting Madis.

Police are conducting follow-up investigation.

