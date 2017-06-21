‘Judgment Day’ in Pasay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A showdown of prominent cockers unfold will be held on Friday at the Pasay City Cockpit with the staging of the Judgment Day 4-Cock Derby.”

Cockfight referees Rommel Espinola, Omeng Angeles and Gerald Calara, both well-know in Big Event and international veterans, will host the event backed by Sagupaan Complexor 3000.



The required entry fee and minimum bet is pegged at P11,000.

Entries must be submitted before 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Up next is the “Rey San Luis 4-Cock Derby” on June 30 with Tony Lasala, one of five champions in the “2016 PGB Digmaan” stagfest as host.

The ‘’Big Event Sa Taglugon 5-Cock Derby’’ fires off on July 7 with cockfight idol and Rep. Patrick Antonio as host.

Related

comments