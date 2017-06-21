Leak of police intel report in social media probed

By AARON B. RECUENCO

Director Oscar Abayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), has ordered a thorough investigation on document-handling at the Valenzuela City police over the leakage of a confidential intelligence report.

The leaked intelligence report from the Intelligence Branch of the Valenzuela Police Station supposedly instructs community precinct commanders to conduct target-hardening measures and intensify police visibility due to a plan of a terror group to carry out bomb attacks in several areas in Quezon City, Manila and Makati.



Dated June 16, the memorandum with subject Plan Bombing in Metro Manila also mentioned some names of supposedly persons affiliated to the Maute Group planning to sow terrorism in the metropolis.

Albayalde would neither confirm nor deny the existence of the police document from the Valenzuela City police but assured the public of the intensified security measures in place in Metro Manila.

“Related to the content, we assure the public that we do not take for granted any information reported to us. We process every information received and task our police on the ground to validate all these so that we will be able to address any threat immediately and appropriately,” said Albayalde.

“We reiterate our call that security is everyone’s concern, while we give due respect to freedom of expression, let us be vigilant by not spreading news or information that may cause undue alarm to the public at large,” he added.

He, however, requested the public not to share the document until such time that they fully verify the content.

Early this month, a police intelligence report from the Maritime Group about vehicles allegedly transporting bombs also found its way in the social media.

The Maritime Group confirmed the existence of the document but said it is intended to owners and security managers of passenger ships. The signatory on the document was reprimanded.

Albayalde said he was surprised at the speed of how the document was spread in social media.

“The spread was too fast that even before we confirmed its validity its already everywhere,” said Albayalde.

