Marawi also in need of makeups, lipsticks

By: Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Former Education secretary Armin Luistro is leading an appeal for cosmetics donations which their group believes will be an instrument to help uplift the dignity and spirit of women during the Marawi crisis.

Luistro, along with former Undersecretary Reynaldo Laguda are calling for good Samaritans to donate makeups and lipsticks which they will eventually distribute to teachers and volunteers in war-torn Marawi.



“The continuing crisis in Marawi and the surrounding towns have affected thousands of families who are in need of support and assistance [and] public school teachers are among the affected,” said Luistro in a statement.

Luistro is currently the President of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) while Laguda serves as the Executive Director.

Luistro revealed that during his term as Education secretary, he got an unusual request for cosmetic item donations from teachers who made sure they would be able to put on lipsticks and make-ups despite wearing slippers.

This was during the time when he visited public school teachers around the Visayas area days after the region was devastated by Typhoon Yolanda.

There are about 5,000 teachers and volunteers who are in the frontlines of humanitarian works in the area.

