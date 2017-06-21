No more movie queens, only multi-media stars

THE LAST OF – Sharon Cuneta and Maricel Soriano are the last of the movie queens, circa ‘80s. No more Megastar and Diamond Star, only multi-media stars.

Starting in the mid-‘90s, movies declined in quantity and quality. From more than 300 films in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the number of films produced declined to less than 50, not counting the indies which have a very limited market.



So, why should there be queens when there’s no more queendom?

Oh, there were attempts to call this or that actress movie queen, but they didn’t catch on.

MULTI-MEDIA – But, this is not to say that there are no big stars nowadays. There are, but they’re called multi-media stars.

You see, the barometer of one’s popularity is no longer largely based on box-office records. They now include television (including teleradyo), commercials (the more the merrier, the bigger money), the giant billboards along EDSA and major thoroughfares, endorsing this and that consumer product and service.

One’s popularity is enhanced by recording and concert. Awards also count, but then there are so many of them they are almost meaningless. Well, except perhaps Urian, FAMAS, Star, and Academy. And now Eddys.

BIG STARS – Who are today’s big stars, multi-media stars?

In no particular order: Jennylyn Mercado, Marian Rivera, Barbie Forteza, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga, Bea Alonzo, Angelica Panganiban, Maja Salvador, Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis, Jodi Sta. Maria, Judy Ann Santos.

Of course, Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano, Maine Mendoza, Nadine Lustre, Janella Salvador are included. But then it’s too early to say if they would last in the showbiz industry, say, for 15 to 20 years.

