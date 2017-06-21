PBA: Blackwater taps ‘Carter’ of Europe

Trevis Simpson, known as the Vince Carter of Europe, hopes to end Blackwater’s string of heartbreakers after signing with the Elite for the coming PBA Governors’ Cup.

With his youthful exuberance, the 6-foot-5 Simpson could be the missing link in Blackwater’s bid to advance to the semis of the coming conference.



“We have high expectations as a team,” said the 25-year-old Simpson during the team’s formal tie-up with the Hope for Lupus foundation last Monday at the PBA Café in Quezon City.

“We’re going to work hard, we’re going to try to play together and we’re going to play the game to the best of our ability. It if causes us to win games, we’ll be happy for that,” added Simpson.

A product of the University of North Carolina Greensboro, Simpson played for Hyères-Toulon recently where he averaged 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting nearly 35% from the three-point area.

“I’m a Kobe Bryant guy myself, but growing up I used to jump so high, and my dad told me ‘you jump like Vince Carter,” said Simpson, who is with his wife, 5-year-old daughter Tristan and 2-year-old son Teegan.

“I think I jump pretty high for my size. I don’t do it so much as I used to when you start adding new things to your game, some things go away. But I still got it a little bit,” he said.

