PH, China kikilos vs smuggling

By: Betheena Kae Unite

Nagpulong kahapon ang Bureau of Customs (BoC) officials at ang kanilang Chinese counterparts para talakayin ang pagsugpo ng smuggling.

Sinabi ni Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon na dumating sa bansa ang mga miyembro ng Anti-Smuggling Bureau of the General Administration of China Customs para sa mapabuti ang anti-smuggling operations ng dalawang bansa.



“This renewed commitment of both China and Philippine customs to fight smuggling is a strong signal and warning to smugglers to rethink and stop their illegal trade,” pahayag ni Faeldon.

Pinangunahan ni Quan Li, chief ng Anti-Smuggling Bureau of Xiamen Customs, ang courtesy call sa Office of the Commissioner kasama sina Xiang Yang Di, deputy director of the First Investigation; Xenchu Xu, head of the Third Section of Anti-Smuggling Bureau of Xiamen, Gaoqui Airport Customs; Xhixing Wang at Lingzhi Peng, miyembro ng Xiamen Customs’ Anti-Smuggling Bureau.

Tiwala ang Chinese delegates na dodoblehin ng customs officials ng dalawang bansa ang kanilang pagsisikap para sa mas epektibong pagpapalitan ng information at intelligence report tungkol sa anti-smuggling operations.

