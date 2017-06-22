Chicharon inspires self-made man

MEET a man who started his business from scratch, selling chicharon, until it became his own booming business.

Know why Architect Lanie chose to teach and empower people by selling homemade soaps.

Nanay Lanie lost her hair from chemotherapy due to breast cancer. Beauty master and host Ricky Reyes comes to her rescue by giving a natural and durable wig courtesy of Gandang Ricky Reyes Salon (GRR).



A new hair treatment is being offered in all GRR Salons. To reconstruct and revitalize your hair, try Cryo Hair Therapy while SoftWave Treatment gives shine to dull hair and The Twist gives curly hair ends.

Open your own salon after graduating from the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Anonas, Cubao, Quiapo, Fairview and the newly opened branch in San Jose del Monte Bulacan.

All of these as we tune in to “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” (TWGRR) on Saturday, 9-10 am on GMA News TV.

