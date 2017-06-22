Duterte: Stop pretending

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has refused to reveal his whereabouts during a five-day hiatus last week and said Senators Leila M. de Lima and Francis N. Pangilinan were just pretending to be concerned about his health.

Duterte said De Lima and Pangilinan were actually only interested whether he was dying or already dead.



“Si De Lima, sabi niya, magsabi ako totoo kung saan ako ng dalawang araw. Sabi niya, ‘I should not lie to the nation.’ Si De Lima is only interested to hear my dying or death. She does not care if I live,” Duterte said in a press conference in Cagayan de Oro City Tuesday night.

“Si Pangilinan also. What they really care if I die today or tomorrow? If I get sick or tired? Your only interest is to know where I am and whether or not I am dying or dead? Hindi ako bilib na concerned ka sa akin, Kiko,” he said.

