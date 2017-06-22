Foton out to extend win run

(The Arena, San Juan City)

5 p.m. – Generika vs Foton

7 p.m. – Cignal vs Petron

Powerhouse Foton stakes its unbeaten record today when it faces Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Tornadoes are hoping to notch their fifth straight win in their 5 p.m. confrontation with the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers.



Preliminary standings will determine the quarterfinal positions, where teams from the two pools will clash in a knockout crossover format with the winners advancing to the semis.

Foton still has one match left after its duel with Generika and that will be against dangerous Petron Saturday.

So it is important for the Tornadoes to beat Generika if they want to earn the No. 1 seed in Pool C.

If that happens, they will have the luxury of facing the No. 4 squad in Pool D in the quarters.

Foton Coach Moro Branislav is hoping to get another big game from Jaja Santiago of National University after the 6-foot-4 spiker erupted for 26 points in their 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-14 win over Cignal last week.

Offensive help will also come from University of Santo Tomas’ EJ Laure and Maika Ortiz.

Generika, however, aims for a better standing after dropping to 2-2 following its 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18 loss to Petron two days back.

The Lifesavers will continue to rely on Fiola Ceballos, Patty Orendain, and Angeli Araneta to match the Tornadoes’ strength after the trio finished in double figures the last time.

Equally exciting is the Petron-Cignal tussle at 7 p.m., where both squads are set to untangle themselves from a logjam with similar 3-1 cards.

The Blaze Spikers are coming off a win over the Lifesavers, while the HD Spikers are nursing their wounds from a four-set defeat over Foton last week.

