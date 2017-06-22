GlobalPort, NBA D-L vet near deal

GlobalPort is close to signing former Georgetown University star Jabril Trawick for the season-ending PBA Governors’ Cup starting next month.

Trawick is a 6-foot-5 combo-guard who recently played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA D-League.



The 25-year-old Trawick, a native of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, played 37 games for the Skyforce last season where he averaged nearly 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

With the Hoyas, Trawick averaged 9.1 points with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his senior season two years ago. He also led the team in three-point shooting, making 40.7 percent of his shots.

In his final season at Georgetown, Trawick played with current TNT reinforcement Joshua Smith under then coach John Thompson III. They finished with a 22-11 card – 12-6 in the Big East.

If GlobalPort would be successful in signing him, the Batang Pier will have a potent backcourt crew having the dynamic duo of Terrence Romeo and Fil-Am Stanley Pringle.

The Batang Pier, under coach Franz Pumaren, lost to the Ginebra Kings in the recent quarters.

