Pagente wins

Gennifer Pagente took the limelight in the 12th and final leg of the 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit by winning two titles while Marrielle Jarata bagged the 10-and-under Unisex crown at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.
The No. 1 seed Pagente blasted Kryshana Brazal, 6-1, 6-2, to capture the girls’ 16-under crown before claiming the 18-U title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Patricia Lim.
Jarata, on the other hand, beat Kidlat Estogero, 4-2, 4-5, 4-2.