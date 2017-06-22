PBA DL: CEU shoots for 2nd win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

3 p.m. – Batangas vs AMA

5 p.m. – Zark’s Burgers vs CEU

Centro Escolar University guns for its second straight victory after a 0-2 start today when it faces Zark’s Burgers in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scorpions resume their buildup for the collegiate season with an aim at joining the middle of the pack in the 5 p.m. duel with an inspired-Jawbreakers squad.



Parading an all-varsity squad, CEU is using the conference to hone its skills before starting its title-retention bid in the UCBL.

“We know na yung pressure is always there, pero sinasabi lang namin na ito na yung chance nila para mabigyan ng exposure at ma-showcase nila yung talent nila,” said Scorpions coach Yong Garcia.

CEU entered the win column a week ago by beating Batangas, 72-70, behind Congolese import Rod Ebondo.

He is expected to get the needed support from JK Casino, Joseph Manlangit and Orlan Wamar against Zark’s.

Zark’s plans to spoil CEU’s bid for another win, especially after coming off a 109-91 triumph over AMA Online Education Monday that arrested a 0-3 start.

James Mangahas and Robby Celiz hope to give Zark’s another victory to boost its own quarterfinals bid.

Batangas aims to rebound from its loss to CEU against winless AMA Online Education in the 3 p.m. opener.

The Batangueños dropped to 2-1 after that stinging defeat to the Scorpions, but coach Eric Gonzales is confident his players can redeem themselves.

AMA is struggling with three straight losses despite recently adding center Andre Paras, whose 22 rebounds against Zark’s went to waste.

Related

comments