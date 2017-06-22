‘Super fit’ Horn out to shame Pacquiao

Jeff Horn has reportedly reached the summit of his buildup for Manny Pacquiao after his chief trainer declared that the unbeaten Australian challenger “is super fit” and raring to prove his worth on July 2 in Brisbane.



Glenn Rushton told the Courier Mail, Brisbane’s leading paper, that the remaining days leading to the big bout at Suncorp Stadium will be devoted almost exclusively to fine-tuning their game plan.

Pacquiao’s defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, Tim Bradley and Juan Manuel Marquez will be reviewed once again as these fights hold the key to winning the scheduled 12-round world welterweight crown.

Against Pacquiao, Rushton notes, Horn has to be patient and calculating as rushing could be disastrous.

The guys who managed to upend Pacquiao, Mayweather, Bradley and Marquez, were all “wise” and “experienced” fighters, a trait that his guy doesn’t possess.

To offset this, Horn has to be extremely cautious in making his move against the off-beat Filipino lefty.

In the coming days, that’s what Rushton expects to instill on the 29-year-old Horn’s mind as the pressure starts to build up with the arrival of the eight-division champion in Brisbane this weekend.

Pacquiao, 38, will be joined on the seven-hour and 20-minute flight from General Santos City on board a chartered Air Asia A330 by his family, training team, members of his Senate staff and avid fans and followers.

His grand arrival Saturday night is being smoothen by his Canadian adviser Mike Koncz is now in Brisbane to ensure that everything will be on point when Pacquiao’s plane touches down and sets foot at the hotel tapped by Duco Promotions to serve as his ten-day home.

