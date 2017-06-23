11 ASG men surrender

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Francis T. Wakefield

The military said yesterday that 11 more members of the Abu Sayyaf Group, including a sub-leader, surrendered to the government in Basilan.



The ASG sub-leader, Ibrahim Malat Sulayman, of Macalang, Albarka, Basilan, and the 10 ASG members yielded to the Joint Task Force Basilan, composed of the 68th Infantry Battalion and the 74th Infantry Battalion, in a ceremony at the Sumisip Municipal Hall Complex in Barangay Buli-Buli.

The ASG members were identified as Salimbawa Ahlil Tanjal, Salasni Ambing Mahawan, Ahmad Abbi, Mar-ie Cabulut Indama, Muhammad Kalung-Hassan, Salman Hawkasa, Husael Fernandez, Roy Mendoza Cabiangan, Ebtor Asano, and Madja Palinta.

They yielded were 11 firearms with magazines and ammunition.

The military said the intensified conduct of combat operations and the ameliorating support of the local government of Basilan made the surrender possible.

“With the continuing pressure employed by the troops on the ground, we are confident that more Abu Sayyaf members will be compelled to cross the line. This feat will convince us even more to intensify our offensives against the remaining fighters,” said Lieutenant General Carlito G. Galvez Jr., commander of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command.

“We further recognize the assistance extended by the local government of Basilan to support the all-out military campaign of the Joint Task Force Basilan under Col. Juvymax Uy,” Galvez said.

Related

comments