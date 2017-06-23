’80s directors

STILL AROUND – Readers react to Highspeed’s piece on June 17, headlined ‘70s directors: Vanishing breed. Yes, many are gone, but they remind still around are Mike de Leon, Romy Suzara, Robert Arevalo, Lupita A. Kashiwahara, Elwood Perez, among others.



Mike just wrapped up shooting “Citizen Jake,” topbilled by ABS-CBN “heartthrob” Atom Araullo. The rest are not active at the moment, but Elwood’s “Esoterika” is showing in the US. Robert is Urian awardee, for “Huwad na Bayani” (best picture). Of course, Robert’s more noted as an actor.

‘80s DIRECTORS – Readers remind that many directors who started in the ‘80s remain active to date.

In no particular order: Laurice Guillen, Chito Roño, Joel Lamangan, Mel Chionglo, Peque Gallaga, Carlitos Siguion Reyna, Carlo J. Caparas, Maryo J. de los Reyes, Butch Perez.

They ask about Butch’s whereabouts. He directed such memorable movies as “Haplos,” “Mumbaki,” “Gaano Kita Kamahal,” “Kumander Dante.”

MORE MEMORABLE MOVIES – While at it, Highspeed mentions more memorable movies by the directors of the ‘80s.

Laurice – “Salome,” “Init sa Magdamag,” and “Tanging Yaman.”

Chito – “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa,” “Dahas,” and “La Vida Rosa.”

Joel – “Flor Contemplacion,” “Mano Po 1,” and “Sidhi.”

Mel – “Playgirl,” “Lagarista,” and “Kapalit.”

Peque – “Oro, Plata, Mata,” “Scorpio Nights,” “Unfaithful Wife.”

Carlitos – “Hihintayin Kita sa Langit,” “Ikaw Palang ang Minahal,” “Azucena.”

Carlo J – “Bubbles,” “Pieta,” and “Ayaw Matulog ng Magdamag.”

Maryo J – “Magnifico,” “Gabun,” “Naglalayag.”

