Creamline holds ‘Good Vibes Day’ with fans

Members of the Creamline Cool Smashers had a great time recently with their beloved fans and supporters during a recent gathering dubbed as “Good Vibes Day” at Gerry’s Grill, Tomas Morato in Quezon City.

Led by team captain Alyssa Valdez, the Cool Smashers enjoyed taking photos, signing shirts, making fan signs and videos, and just spending time with the very people cheering for them on and off the court.



There were fifty lucky fans selected from the Creamline Creamy Ice Cream Facebook Fanpage who came in their Creamline shirts, bringing their usual happy, good vibes.

Observing how the specially created fans day went, everybody was in a good mood, reflecting the positive vibes associated with the team spirit and crowd-drawing fan support that have characterized the campaign of the Cool Smashers right off the bat.

Fans expressed their admiration for the Cool Smashers in various ways like giving them special gifts, posing for pictures, and addressing the team with sincere praises.

The Cool Smashers, one of the exciting teams formed and playing for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), finished third place in the just concluded Reinforced Conference. They debuted last April 30, kicking off their very first campaign that turned out to be a brilliant showcase of what they can do to give more credence to the league and the community that breathes on the sport of volleyball in this part of the globe.

“We appreciate the support of our fans and we dedicate this day to them,” said import Laura Schaudt who, together with co-import Kuttika Kaewpin, had to leave for home that same day.

