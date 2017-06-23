DoT: PH will not host Miss Universe 2017

By: Charina Charisse L. Echaluce

The country will not host the Miss Universe beauty pageant this year, the Department of Tourism said yesterday.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo, during the International Conference on Sustainable Tourism for Development in Balesin Island, announced that the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant will not take place in the Philippines.



“No Miss Universe this year. Baka next year,” Teo said.

The DoT chief said that the hosting is “too soon” as the country still has to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in November.

The Philippines has been offered the hosting rights to the next Miss Universe pageant in November.

