Manila village chief survives ambush

By ANALOU DE VERA

A village chairman was wounded after four motorcycle-riding armed men attacked him in Malate, Manila, shortly after attending an awards night honoring him and nine others as the city’s outstanding barangay executives, Wednesday.

Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Kristo Hispano, chairman and resident of Barangay 649, Zone 68, District 5, Baseco Compound, in Port Area, Manila.



Prior to the attack, Hispano attended an awards night in Manila Hotel where he was cited by Mayor Joseph Estrada as one of the 10 Outstanding Barangay Chairmen in Manila.

Police said Hispano was onboard his Toyota Fortuner (ZPR-158) at about 9:45 p.m. when four armed men on board two motorcycles suddenly appeared from the left side portion of the car on P. Quirino Avenue and fired upon the victim.

Police Officers 1 Anthony Adobo and Napjohn Velasco saw the incident and fired shots at the attackers, forcing them to flee.

Although wounded, Hispano managed to drive his vehicle toward the Police Community Precinct 1 of Pasay City Police.

The police officers brought him to San Juan De Dios Hospital and later transferred to the Ospital ng Maynila. He sustained five gunshot wounds in the left shoulder.

Police recovered from the crime scene 10 spent shells of still undetermined caliber of firearm.

The incident happened a day after retired Philippine Marines Master Sgt. Jugie Lim Omandac was gunned down by motorcycle-riding gunmen while onboard his Mitsubushi Pajero along Bonifacio Drive in Intamuros, Manila.

Omandac was reportedly planning to run as barangay chairman in Baseco area.

Police said that they are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive behind the two attacks.

