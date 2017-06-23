Multi-tasking millennials

TIME check: 2:03 AM. You’re cramming for another report due tomorrow….err, today.

While you’re feeling like a boss or calling yourself a ninja, procrastination and (too much) multi-tasking can do more harm than good when it concerns your health.

Mañana habit, we all have heard of it.



The term “mañana” from Spanish, lexically translates to “tomorrow” in English. “Sometime in the unspecified future” is another synonym.

While the word’s origin may or may not affect our worldview, it sure has marked stereotypes in the society consequently labelling Pinoys as “tamad” or “batugan” – Tagalog counterparts for “lazy.”

Tell me, is that impressive?

•

#ProcrastiNation

#mastercrammers

Payag ba tayong tawagin ang mga kabataan natin (o karamihan sa kabataan natin) nang ganyan? Hahayaan ba natin na maging hopeless case ito sa patuloy na pagdami ng nakararanas nito?

•

Mental health matters

Multi-tasking may be efficient. Mastering said skill allows an individual to accomplish many tasks (approximately) in one sitting, without wasting time, energy, and materials.

But just like all good things, too much of it can be bad too.

When your mind is on “panic mode,” we find ourselves situated in a fight-or-flight response.

Truth be told, Forbes stated that “Multitasking reduces your efficiency and performance because your brain can only focus on one thing at a time. When you try to do two things at once, your brain lacks the capacity to perform both tasks successfully.”

Further research revealed that, apart from slowing you down, multitasking lowers your IQ.

•

