Pasay 4-cock derby today

After staging 100 fights last Friday, Pasay City Cockpit holds the “Judgment Day 4-Cock Derby” today with quality matches on tap.

Supported by Sagupaan Complexor 3000, the event will be hosted by cockfight referees Rommel Espinola, Omeng Angeles and Gerald Calara.



Among the early favorites are Gerry Ramos and Charlie “Atong” Ang of Ultimate Fighting Cock Championships (UFCC) and former Gov. Ito Ynares of National Cockers Alliance (NCA).

Also invited are habitués of Dinalupihan Coliseum, Mabuhay Cockpit (Pampanga), Antipolo Coliseum, San Roque Cockpit (Marikina), Angono Cockpit, Pasay Cockpit and Roligon.

Other scheduled events at PCC: Rey San Luis 4-Cock Derby (June 30), Big Event Sa Taglugon 5-Cock Derby (July 7) and LGBA Circuit 7-Stag Derby (July 14).

For details, call Erica (09175281846 or Ace (093 4724206).

