Police nab 2 Abu Sayyaf medics

By: PNA

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Philippine National Police yesterday arrested two suspected medics of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Pagadian City.

Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, Police Regional Office 9 director, identified the suspects as Jadzrie Harad Saabdula, 50, and Jamal Kalib Jamil, 18, both from Sulu.



Saabdula, a nurse of the Banguingui Municipal Hospital in Sulu, is the brother of slain Abu Sayyaf leader Nadzmi Saabdula, alias “Commander Global.”

Saabdula was one of the top three Abu Sayyaf leaders killed in a standoff during a botched jail break in March 2005 in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City.

The other two slain ASG leaders were Ghalib Andang, alias “Commander Robot,” and Alhamser Limbong, alias “Commander Kosovo.”

Beltran said the suspects were arrested while they were purchasing antibiotics, anti-bacterial, pain relievers, and other types of post-traumatic medicines in a drug store.

He said it is believed the medicines they purchased will be used to treat “their wounded associates.”

