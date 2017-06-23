Sabio jailed for graft

Former Presidential Commission on Good Government chairperson Camilo L. Sabio was convicted yesterday by the Sandiganbayan First Division of two counts of graft in connection with the anomalous lease of vehicles in 2007 and 2009.



Sabio, who is turning 82 this July, was sentenced to a minimum jail term of 12 to 20 years and was slapped with a penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Sabio was charged with two counts of graft together with Commissioners Ricardo M. Abcede, Tereso L. Javier, Narciso S. Nario, and Nicasio A. Conti for allowing the PCGG to lease contracts for vehicles worth millions of pesos without a competitive public bidding.

The vehicles were leased from the United Coconut Planters Bank-Leasing and Finance Corp. for 36 months starting in 2007.

