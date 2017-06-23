Who’s ‘Meant to Be’ for Barbie?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Top-rating series Meant To Be keeps viewers at the edges of their seats as the boys – Jai Patel (Addy Raj), Ethan Spencer-Hughes (Ivan Dorscher), Yuan Lee (Ken Chan), Andoy De La Cruz (Jak Roberto) – walk the extra mile trying to win Billie’s (Barbie Forteza) heart.



GMA will determine the ultimate ‘Ka-Meant To Be’ of Billie from the combined results of online poll and the final discussion of the show’s producers which will be announced on the series’ finale on June 23.

Meant To Be has a stellar cast including Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner, Keempee De Leon, Janno Gibbs, Ronaldo Valdez. MTB also features Sef Cadayona, Mika De La Cruz, Zymic Jaranilla and Gloria Romero, under the direction of LA Madridejos.

Related

comments