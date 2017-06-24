Ancajas up against tough foe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jerwin Ancajas will have his hands full when he makes the second defense of his world super-flyweight crown underneath the Manny Pacquiao headliner on July 2 in Brisbane.

Teiru Kinoshita (25-1-1 with eight KOs) has been described by Ancajas’s trainer-manager Joven Jimenez as being ultra-aggressive and dangerous.



“Sugod ng sugod,” said Jimenez, who expects Ancajas to rely on quickness and experience to retain the International Boxing Federation 115-lb title at Suncorp Stadium where Pacquiao meets Jeff Horn in the main event.

Ancajas (26-1 with 17 KOs) insists speed will play a factor against the taller and naturally bigger challenger who is originally from Korea.

Ancajas, who is joining Pacquiao on board an Air Asia chartered flight from General Santos City today, had won the title last year and retained it for the first time last January in Macau.

The Kinoshita bout will be worth a career-best $60,000 for Ancajas, who is one of only four reigning Filipino world champions other than Pacquiao and ALA Boxing stablemates Donnie Nietes and Milan Melindo.

Related

comments