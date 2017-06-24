Daquis out of PH team

De La Salle University spiker Kim Dy was added yesterday to the Philippine women’s volleyball team that will compete in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games next month in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



A key member of the Lady Archers that won the UAAP crown last season, Dy replaced veteran Rachel Anne Daquis, who opted to leave the national team reportedly due to personal reasons.

The announcement was made by Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco during briefing for both the women’s and men’s teams to the SEA Games.

“We have informed her that she is now part of the women’s national team,” said Cayco following the meeting held at his family-owned school Arellano University gym in Taft Ave., Manila.

Dy is part of the 18-member national team pool from where women’s mentor Francis Vicente will pick the final 14 players for the biennial SEA Games scheduled August 19 to 30.

The addition of Dy, who also plays for F2 Logistics in the Philippine Super Liga (PSL), reunites her with former De La Salle teammates Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo and Aby Marano.

The decision of Daquis to step down saddened PSL chief Tats Suzara.

