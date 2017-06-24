Foton seeks sweep vs Petron

Games Today

(Batangas City Coliseum)

5 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Sta. Lucia

7 p.m. – Foton vs Petron

Foton and reigning champion F2 Logistics hope to secure the top seeding when they collide with separate foes today in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Tornadoes square off with the dangerous Petron Blaze Spikers at 7 p.m. with the former going for a sweep of their group elims.



The Cargo Movers, on the other hand, battle the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors at 5 p.m. in the penultimate preliminary playdate of the tournament.

The Tornadoes are sporting a flawless 5-0 win-loss record in Pool C following their hard-earned 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-7 triumph over the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers two days ago.

Preliminary rankings are crucial in their crossover quarterfinal matchups between the two groups.

Petron is likewise raring to bounce back from a stinging 11-25, 25-23, 29-27, 26-24 loss to Cignal last Thursday – their second defeat in five games.

But to get back on the winning track, the Blazer Spikers have to contain Jaja Santiago.

Santiago was rampant for Foton the last time as she erupted for 26 points.

Out to give the 6-foot-4 Santiago the needed firepower are EJ Laure, CJ Rosario, and Maika Ortiz.

Petron has also a formidable cast of heavy hitters led by Cherry Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, and Ces Molina.

