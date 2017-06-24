Grenade lobbed near police station

By: Analou de Vera

A motorcycle-riding man lobbed a grenade near a police station in Malate, Manila, damaging a police official’s vehicle and a jeepney parked in the area yesterday morning.

The Manila Police District (MPD) is investigating the grenade blast that happened around 3:17 a.m. near the Arellano Police Community PCP) Precinct on Arellano Street in San Andres Bukid, Malate.



Two gunshots were also heard during the incident based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by the police.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the incident, but the vehicle of Chief Inspector Paul Sabulao, Arellano PCP commander, and a passenger jeepney parked near the place were damaged.

Police said a motorcycle-riding man wearing a helmet and a jacket threw an MK2 fragmentation hand grenade near the police station before speeding off toward Espiritu Street.

Investigators have yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

MPD Spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo ruled out terrorism in the incident.

“Well, hindi po natin pwede i-consider na act of terrorism iyan. Unang-una po, ang act of terrorism, it is pre-meditated, well-planned po iyan. At expectedly, kapag it is an act of terrorism, meron po iyang casualty. Sa nangyaring pagsabog po ay wala pong casualty dito,” Margarejo said.

Investigators recovered from the scene the grenade’s safety lever, pull ring, and other fragments.

