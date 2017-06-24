Iñigo Pascual tops 1st Billboard PH chart

1 SHARES Share Tweet

SINGER-model Iñigo Pascual topped the first Billboard Philippine chart, earning the distinction of being the first Filipino singer to reach No. 1 on the country’s debut rankings reflecting local music consumption.

Pascual’s “Dahil Sa’Yo” topped the debut of the Billboard Philippine Top 20 chart for the week of June 19, 2017.



In second place is “Sila” by Sud. Holding at Nos. 3 and 4 are the songs by Jona entitled “Pusong Ligaw,” and “Maghihintay Ako,” respectively.

Other songs in the Top 10 are “Pasensya Ka Na,” Silent Sanctuary, No. 5; “Mobe,” Enrique Gil (6); “Hiling,” Mark Carpio (7); “Hanggang Kailan,” Michael Pangilinan (8); “Tulad Mo,” TJ Monterde (9); and “No Games” (featuring King Badger & Skusta Clee (10).

Actor Piolo Pascual, father of Iñigo, said that he is very proud of his son’s achievement.

“Couldn’t be prouder. What a milestone my son has achieved – the very first @billboard_ph and he’s up at #1. Congrats champ! Way to go son! To God be the glory!” said Pascual on his Instagram post recently.

The Billboard chart is considered the “Bible” of music surveys since it published its first music hit parade in the US in 1936.

Billboard PH editor Francis Reyes explained why it took months for the local charts to be developed. It was launched last June 12, 2017.

“Very simply, because they have to be right as our parent company Billboard itself has been doing music industry charts since 1940,” Reyes said.

Reyes also explained how the songs are ranked in the survey every week.

1) Data are based on song streams, digital downloads, and video plays. The data sources approved by Billboard US are Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

2) The data from the aforementioned sources are collated, weighted, and averaged by Nielsen Music which has worked with Billboard since 1991 and is a leading global provider of consumer info and insights.

3) BillboardPH organizes the summarized data into the localized charts: The Philippine Hot 100 Chart that includes both local and foreign acts; The Philippine Top 20 Chart will list only Filipino artists; and The Catalog Chart will list songs that are older than three years but are still being constantly streamed, viewed, and downloaded.

Related

comments