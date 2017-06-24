Kris upgrades image

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourths theater.” – Gail Godwin, “The Odd Woman”

•

CHANGING HER IMAGE: Known for her sweet and demure personality off cam, Kris Bernal said she can’t go on, unfortunately, playing innocent characters in her TV and movie projects.



She has to move on.

Part of that process is her slow transformation to playing mature, adult roles. On her new series “Impostora”, Kris is portrayed as a sexy, alluring woman who figures in kissing scenes with Rafael Rosell, who plays her husband.

They also engage in a number of hot bed scenes.

Kris said she had a difficult time kissing Rafael.

‘I couldn’t look at him straight in the eye. Kasi sobrang guapo n’ya,’’ she laughed.

Ever the gentleman, Rafael refused to answer queries about his intimate scenes with Kris. He said they played out for the camera what couples would do in real life.

He said Kris is among the most professional actresses he has worked with.

•

DOUBLY HARD, YES: Kris Bernal takes on challenging and daring dual roles in “Impostora”, which is now showing every weekday afternoon on GMA Prime.

A remake of the successful TV series that starred Jennylyn Mercado, “Impostora” is the first GMA-produced TV drama adapted abroad. It first aired in Malaysia in 2007. In 2013, the series was adapted by Cambodia Broadcasting Service (CTN) using the title “Impostors”.

Aside from Malaysia and Cambodia, it was also sold in other territories namely Hawaii, Singapore, Myanmar, Brunei, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, Korea, US, Romania, and the Philippines (Fox Philippines). It is currently airing in Hawaii via Kiku TV.

“Impostora” tells the story of Nimfa, an ordinary street vendor who willingly undergoes surgery and complete facial reconstruction to pretend to be Rosette, a wealthy and beautiful but unhappily married wife seeking to escape her husband.

Playing equally important roles are versatile actors Ryan Eigenmann, Assunta de Rossi, Elizabeth Oropesa, Aicelle Santos, Vaness del Moral, Rita Daniela, Leandro Baldemor.

Related

comments