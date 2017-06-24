Mahigpit na seguridad para sa Eid al-Fitr

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Iniutos kahapon ni Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada sa city police na paigtingin ang security measures para sa Eid al-Fitr festivities para mapigilan ang anumang tankang pag-atake sa capital city.



“We don’t expect any major security threat in the city but to be sure, we will implement stringent security measures to maintain peace and order,” said Estrada.

May kabuuang 2,400 pulis ang nakatalaga para protektahan ang lungsod kasama na ang prayer rally sa Rizal Park na magsisimula sa gabi ng Linggo, June 25, hanggang umaga ng Lunes, June 26.

“We’re going to secure the prayer activity for our Muslim brothers who will be celebrating the end of Ramadan. We have assigned 2,400 policemen in this activity, to include area and perimeter security and traffic management,” pahayag ni Manila Police District director Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel.

Sinabi ni Coronel na dinagdagan nila ang pagmo-monitor sa militant groups at inihanda ang units para labanan ang potential terrorist threats lalo na sa pangunahing lugar tulad ng Quiapo Muslim community, the Grand Mosque, at iba pang bahay sambahan.

Related

comments