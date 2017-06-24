Meralco booters eye redemption vs Stallion

- Home
Games Today
(Rizal Memorial Stadium)
4 p.m. – Meralco vs Stallion
(Panaad Stadium, Bacolod City)
7 p.m. – Ceres vs Kaya
Meralco-Manila hopes to bounce back from a disappointing draw with Davao Aguilas when it faces Stallion-Laguna today in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff is set at 4 p.m. with the Sparks eyeing a repeat of their 5-1 thrashing of the Biñan outfit in the opener of the league’s inaugural season held last May 6.
More than its bid to beat Stallion for the second time, Meralco is eager to get the maximum three points after settling for a 2-all draw against the Aguilas Wednesday in Tagum City that ended a five-game winning streak.
By dropping points, Meralco’s lead was reduced to one point over JPV-Marikina despite a game at hand.
Coach Aris Caslib is confident that the Phil Younghusband-led Sparks can regain their bearings, but is wary of a confident Stallion side that came off a scoreless tie at home against Davao last weekend.
Over at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, host Ceres-Negros and Kaya-Makati seek to put the rest their recent losses in their match set at 7 p.m.
Ceres lost its last two games in all competitions, first with a 2-1 defeat to JPV exactly a week ago followed a 1-0 setback to Hougang United in Wednesday’s opening round of the Singapore Cup.
The Busmen have produced just four points in their first three matches and are eager to finally display the form that made them advance to the ASEAN zonal finals of the AFC Cup.
Kaya is coming off a 2-0 defeat to longtime foe Meralco for its first home setback.
The two sides battled to a 1-all tie in Makati during their first encounter last May 6.