Andanar: Pray for Duterte’s safety

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar has appealed to the public to pray for President Duterte’s safety following the death threats made against him by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Andanar, in an interview over Brigada News FM General Santos yesterday afternoon, asked the public to pray for the President’s safety to enable him to deliver the promised positive change for the country.



“Ang dapat nating gawin, we should pray for the safety of the President. We only have one President. We voted for President Duterte para sa tunay na pagbabago,” Andanar said.

He said that Duterte has already made some changes in departments under his wing as the Chief Executive that the past 12 months already felt like three years.

“In less than a year, marami na pong mga institutional reforms na nagawa ang Presidente sa lahat po ng maiisip niyong departamento,” Andanar said.

“So ngayon, nangyayari na po ang tunay na pagbabago, let us all pray for the safety of the President because marami talagang kalaban,” Andanar said, referring to drug lords, terrorists, and even people in the society who want to “maintain the status quo na hindi naman pwede kasi naramdaman na natin ‘yung pagbabago.”

