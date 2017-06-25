Lascuña wins by 3

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ANTIPOLO CITY – Tony Lascuña won the P3-million ICTSI Forest Hills championship for the second straight year with a closing one-under par 70 yesterday at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club.

Lascuña, the overnight leader, finished the 54-hole event at 11-under 273, three shots clear of Zanieboy Gialon who returned with a 69.



“I played according to plan – stay in control and focused throughout,” said Lascuña who dropped two shots on the 12th hole, the only mistake he made in the final round.

Lascuña finished with six straight pars to collect the top purse of P550,000 from ICTSI public relations head Narlene Soriano.

The win ended a string of runner-up finishes for Lascuña who hiked his earnings to P1,997,702 going to the last six legs of the circuit backed by Custom Clubmakers, BDO, Meralco, Sharp, KZG, PLDT, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and K&G Golf.

Last year, the 46-year-old Tour leader cruised to an 11-shot win over Gialon and Orlan Sumcad.

It was the same story this week as nobody came close to threaten Lascuña in the backnine.

The closest Gialon got was three shots following a run of three birdies from the 10th.

Gialon settled for the P370,000 runner-up purse.

Miguel Tabuena, five behind at the start of the final round, took third place at 279 after a quiet 71. He earned P215,000.

Johnnel Ababa struggled with a 74 to slip to joint fourth at 280 with Nilo Salahog, who rallied with a 67. Each player earned P230,000.

Ferdie Aunzo ended up with a second 73 and fell to sixth at 282 for P115,000.

Rookie pro Ira Alido limped home with a 77 for seventh at 283 worth P100,000.

Jay Bayron rebounded with a 68 and clinched eighth place at even 284 while Elmer Salvador carded a 70 for ninth at 285 while Korean Hwang Myung Chal fired a 70 to tie Frankie Miñoza (72) and Jobim Carlos (73) at 286 for joint 10th.

Related

comments