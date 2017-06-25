Madonna dating 31-year old model – report

MADONNA, 58, is head over heels with a young male model Kevin Sampaio, 31.

According to American entertainment and gossip website Radar Online, Madonna and Sampaio have been dating secretly for more than a year now.



“Madonna did not want to go public with Kevin until now because she was just trying to get to know him better and she wanted to make sure that she could trust him. She was impressed by the fact that, after a year of dating, he did not go running to the press and that he kept their romance private,” a source told the site.

The pop star and the fashion model first met on the set of her music video “B**ch I’m Madonna” in 2015.

Since then, the two have been seeing frequently. Reports also said that Sampaio had met the children of the singer and they hit it off well.

The source added that the two are getting serious with their relationship.

“They have gotten a lot more serious in the past six months and he’s great with her kids. Madonna just doesn’t like the idea of people thinking that she is a cougar who preys on younger men because it is not like that at all,” the source said.

Madonna has dated both younger and older men since she became a big star in the 1980s.

The last time Madonna was linked to a younger man was in 2014 when she reportedly had an affair with toy boy lover Brahim Zaibat, 25, according to Mail Online.

When they split, the pop superstar dated her back up dancer then 26-year-old Timor Steffens, the same report said.

