No small roles, only small actors

HOW TRUE – Yes, it may be a cliché: No small roles, only small actors. But, how true – then, now, and tomorrow. It’s been proven time and again that it’s impact and not length where screen exposure is concerned.

Richard Gutierrez is so right in accepting the vampire role in “La Luna Sangre,” which opened last Monday on ABS-CBN.



He was quoted as saying, “I’d be stupid not to accept it.”

He is underrated, although he’s shown in a number of TV shows and movies that he was (is) a competent actor. Sure Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo play the lead roles in “La Luna Sangre,” but just as important is Chard’s villain part.

Chard is entering a second phase in his career as ABS-CBN actor on TV and the big screen, after his long reign as GMA Primetime King.

•

GHOST – Rio Locsin’s ghost role in Butch Perez’s “Haplos” comes to mind. She is most memorable as the ghost who died during World War II, with Boyet de Leon hopelessly and helplessly in love with her.

While Boyet and Vilma Santos, as expected, portrayed their parts well as present-day sweethearts, it was Rio who ran away with the movie. To think it was a small role.

•

‘VIDA-CONTRA’ – Richard Gomez’s “Dahas” role – “vida-contravida” – also comes to mind. He was offered the “vida” character, but he didn’t feel like working too long on the set. And so, Tonton Gutierrez ended up playing the hero and Richard the “contra.”

Maricel Soriano was the leading lady in “Dahas,” directed by Chito Roño.

Goma was so effective as the crazed villain – the screen seemed to explode with his presence – that he won two best actor awards. While his exposure was short, the jurors felt it was a lead role. And rightly so.

Well, as they say, “There are no small roles…” You know the rest.

Was it Luise Rainier who won an Oscar best actress for a 10-minute exposure in “The Great Ziegfeld”?

