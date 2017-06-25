PBA salutes gallant soldiers

The Philippine Basketball Association holds two special events as part of its Alagang PBA program today, spearheading a blood-donation event and holding rites to salute the gallant soldiers of the country.



A number of PBA stars lead 300 individuals who have confirmed to join the blood-donation program slated from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Green Gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Walk-ins will also be entertained in the event supported by TNT KaTropa, Fitbar, Gardenia, Chooga Chiller, Chooks-to-go, PBA Café, Crystal Clear, Fast Aid, the Philippine Red Cross, Smart Araneta Coliseum and PBA media partners Rush on Cignal and TV5.

Sen. Dick Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, is likely to grace the event.

At halftime of Game Three of the San Miguel Beer-TNT KaTropa title showdown, the PBA honors the men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Commissioner Chito Narvasa and the members of the PBA board will be on hand to extend condolences and sympathies to those who died in action in the Marawi siege. The PBA is also donating some amount to the wounded soldiers and those who perished.

