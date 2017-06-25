Volleybelles to train in Japan, SK

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. is sending its national women’s team to two Asian countries as part of its no-nonsense buildup for the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August.



The Nationals will be training in Seoul, South Korea starting July 20 and Okayama City and Kobe in Japan from July 17. The training will last for 17 days.

LVPI selected South Korea and Japan as training grounds for the PH belles knowing full well they have a winning tradition which it hoped will help toughen the Nationals.

Bannered by Alyssa Valdez and Mika Reyes, the current members of the PH pool are tasked to eclipse the national team’s fifth place finish in the Singapore Games two years ago.

“Returning to the medal podium has to start somewhere,” said LVPI Acting President Peter Cayco. “Hopefully, this foreign training will be the start. We have to work hard if we want to go far in the international arena.”

Other members of the PH team are Denden Lazaro, Kim Fajardo, Rhea Dimaculangan, Maika Ortiz, Gen Casugod, Aby Maraño, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aiza Pontillas, Jaja Santiago, Ces Molina, Dawn Macandili, and Kim Dy.

University of the East coach Francis Vicente will call the shots for the star-studded squad.

Related

comments