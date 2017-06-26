Bago ka ma-low batt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kim Atienza

Aword to the ever busy person: Slow down. Take a deep breath. Relax. Easy lang.

We all need to rest sometime.

TANDAAN: Hindi naman tayo computer. Kung ang mga makina nga ay napapagod din, bumibigay din.

Mga gadgets ay nade-dead batt, kailangang mag-recharge. Paano pa kaya ang mga tao?

Piliing magpahinga kung kinakailangan. Mag-trabaho nang naaayon sa oras, sa tamang iskedyul.



•

Make a (to-do) list, check it twice. Due on Tuesday? Kung Friday pa lang na-inform ka na, simulan mo na. Kahit baby steps.

Small progress is still progress. At least Monday night for finalizing na lang, ‘di ba? Iwas ngarag at tensyon pa na nakakasama

lang sa kalusugan mo. Be careful with your heart, Kapamilya!

•

Keep your focus.

Live one day at a time. You’ll be surprised to accomplish more.

*Fight-or-flight response (also called hyper-arousal or the acute stress response) is a physiological reaction that occurs in response to a perceived harmful event, attack, or threat to survival. It was first described by Walter Bradford Cannon.

•

Do yoga. It has many benefits to your health.

Apart from achieving mental clarity, practicing yoga has a countless list of health benefits such as reduced heart rate and blood pressure,

detoxification, flexibility enhancement, stamina improvement, strength, and balance!

•

TRIVIA PA MORE: Did you know that the Chinese used rice to build the Great Wall of China?

•

Dalawa ang tiyan ng mga langgam.

•

Early Chinese traders introduced noodles to native Filipinos. They later made their own pancit recipes.

* * *

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo.

Related

comments