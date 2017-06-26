Gov’t readies loans for victims of siege

by Genalyn D. Kabiling

The government is prepared to extend loan packages to families and entrepreneurs affected by the armed conflict in Marawi City to help them recover from the devastation.

Mobilized to provide financial assistance are government financial institutions such as Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, Government Service Insurance System, and the Social Security System.



“GSIS and SSS members may apply for loans from their respective institutions,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a recent press conference in Davao City.

“The Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines may open lending facilities to Marawi entrepreneurs,” Abella said.

The proposed loan assistance will be part of the government’s planned rebuilding efforts in war-ravaged Marawi. At least R20 billion will be allocated for the massive rehabilitation and reconstruction plan for the besieged city as announced by President Duterte.

Abella also assured the families of soldiers and policemen killed in the fighting in Marawi will also be taken cared of.

He said housing would be provided to the families of the slain troops through the National Housing Authority.

“The education of children of the soldiers and police killed-in-action – from K to 12 plus tech-voc or college – for a maximum of two children, will be provided through the Department of Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the 113 State Universities and Colleges,” he said.

