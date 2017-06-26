Lawyers appeal to congressmen

by Rey G. Panaligan

Leaders of the country’s more than 40,000 lawyers have asked the members of House of Representatives to act as “advocates of sobriety” in resolving a looming conflict with the Judiciary in connection with a Court of Appeals ruling that ordered the release of the six Ilocos Norte employees who have been detained since May 29 on a contempt citation.



In a statement, the board of governors of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines led by national president Rosario Setias-Reyes said “let the Rule of Law prevail through the exercise and application of the remedies provided under the law and the Rules of Court.”

The IBP lamented how the looming constitutional crisis between the Legislative and the Judiciary came at a time when the country is faced with the serious challenge of terrorism in Mindanao.

“Our country is presently embroiled in the fight against terrorism which has prompted the President to declare Martial Law in Mindanao. We certainly do not need to compound our problems with a constitutional crisis between the two other branches of government,” it stressed.

“Particularly under the present situation, it behooves us all, as Filipinos, to foster unity and solidarity rather than foment discord for the greater good of our people,” it added.

