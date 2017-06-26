Nadine Lustre hits bashers of BFF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kapamilya star Nadine Lustre has frowned at speculations that her best friend Mika Tan and boyfriend James Reid are getting cozy with each other.

“S’yempre I feel bad. Mga assumptions lang or mgagawa-gawang kwento. Tapos ’yung iba pinaniniwalaan. Syempre hindi rin naman fair sa kaibigan ko,” said Lustre during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Lustre said that her boyfriend just laughed off the speculations of other people about the viral photo of Reid whose arms were wrapped around Tan.

She also said that her friend is being bashed by netizens for the viral picture.

“Tinawanan lang nya. Hindi naman kasi sya interesado sa mga ganun. Ako hindi (okay) kasi kaibigan ko rin naman ’yung binabash nila sa parang hindi yun tama,” she said.

Reid and Lustre, whose tandem is popularly known as JaDine, currently appear in the noontime show “It’s Showtime” on the Kapamilya network.

Related

comments