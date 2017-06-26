PBA DL: Flying V’s Teng returns to action vs Marinero

by Jonas Terrado

Games Today (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

3 p.m. – Racal vs Wangs

5 p.m. – Flying V vs Marinerong

Unbeaten Flying V returns from a 13-day layoff today with the expectation of a tough challenge from Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Thunder stake their three-game winning run against the Skippers in the 5 p.m. duel, with Jeron Teng seeing action for the first time since representing the Philippines in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Nantes, France.

Coach Eric Altamirano, who was also Teng’s mentor in the 3×3 tourney, is hoping that the long break won’t have a negative effect on his squad, especially with a tough schedule ahead.

“The next three games will be very tough for us – Marinero, Racal and Tanduay – so hopefully di kami maging rusty because of the long break,” said Altamirano.

Also tasked to give Teng the needed support are Eric Salamat, Aris Dionisio and Gab Banal, who scored 29 points in Flying V’s 107-96 win over Wangs Basketball last June 13.

Banal will face a Marinerong Pilipino side coached by his uncle Koy Banal and assisted by his father Joel.

Marinerong Pilipino, carrying a 1-2 record, has had an up-and-down campaign in its maiden D-League foray. The Skippers pulled off a stunning 66-65 victory over the Aspirants’ Cup champion Cignal Hawkeyes but fell 76-74 to Tanduay exactly a week ago.

Racal and Wangs face off in the 3 p.m. opener, with both teams coming off contrasting results.

Wangs (2-2) pulled off an 88-86 win over Gamboa Coffee held Tuesday on John Ambuludto’s buzzer-beater while Racal (2-1) was handed a 93-75 beating by Cignal in an Aspirants’ Cup finals rematch on the same day.

