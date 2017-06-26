PH names team to Asean Para Games

The Philippines will send a contingent of 117 para-athletes, 25 coaches, and 14 officials to the 9th ASEAN Para Games 2017 set Sept. 17-23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and private donors, the national delegation willl compete in 12 sports, namely: athletics, archery, badminton, boccia, chess, cycling, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, tenpin bowling, and wheelchair basketball.

“Our participation is significant and will show the progress we have made in the Paralympic movement and para-sports in our country. Our team has been training hard and we have streamlined operations so that we can better support our athletes, so we expect to perform well,” said Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo.

Also, we are hosting the 10th ASEAN Para Games in 2019 so we will participate and note what Malaysia does well and translate these to our hosting efforts,” he added.

Leading the team is 2016 Rio Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist Josephine Medina.

