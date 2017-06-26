Stallion, Meralco in 1-1 tie

- Home
by Jonas Terrado
Stallion-Laguna forced league leader Meralco-Manila to drop points for the second straight match after the two sides battled to a 1-all draw Saturday in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Former Far Eastern University star Jhan-Jhan Melliza canceled Phil Younghusband’s early penalty with an equalizer at the hour mark that enabled the struggling Stallion side to pick its second straight tie while putting the host Sparks in danger of losing their hold on the lead.
Stallion improved to three points to tie Davao Aguilas for a share of sixth place in the eight-team table.
Meralco, which took the driver seat when Younghusband scored from a spot kick in the 15th minute, has 17 points after seven games, two off second placer JPV-Marikina.
JPV can overtake Meralco if it beats Global-Cebu in their match being held at presstime at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Despite maintaining their unbeaten slate in the league, the Sparks have struggled to secure the maximum three points in the past week. The Big City booters were held to a 2-all tie by Davao during a midweek duel in Tagum City.
Meanwhile, Spaniard Bienvenido Maranon produced a hat trick as Ceres-Negros downed Kaya-Makati, 3-1, at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.
Maranon’s penalty in the second half broke a 1-all tie before adding a third goal late to help the Busmen recover from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to JPV and a 1-0 setback to Hougang United that booted them out of the Singapore Cup.
Ceres remains in fifth place with seven points through four matches while Kaya stayed in joint third with Global at 10 points.