Veterinarian crowned Miss Manila

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A 22-year-old licensed veterinarian was crowned Miss Manila 2017 Saturday night to cap off the week-long 446th Araw ng Maynila celebrations at the Philippine International Convention Center Plenary Hall in Pasay City.

Maria Gail Tobes, also a Binibining Pilipinas 2017 bet, bested 29 other candidates in the beauty pageant revived by Mayor Joseph E. Estrada when he assumed office in 2013 to bring attention to Manila’s rich culture and “the beauty, intelligence, inherent generosity, and kindness of the Manilenya.”



Francesca Camargo was first runnerup, Diana Mackey was second runner up, and Sofia Sibug and Naelah Alshorbaji Almazik were third and fourth runners up, respectively.

During the first round of interviews, Tobes said that ethical misunderstanding was the greatest problem faced not only by millennials but also in the communities in Manila.

“I think the biggest problem we are facing today – not only the youth, but also the city and the community, is the ethical misunderstanding. We are from different religions, raised by different families, and we have different views.

We just need to respect each other so we could all live together,” Tobes said.

During the final interview round, she was asked who she thinks should be Miss Manila aside from her. She answered, “I am here because I want to win, that is all. If I pick someone other than me, she should be same with me – determined and has purpose because I am here not only here for the prize. I am not here only for the pageant. I am here for the foundation, for the charity.”

Estrada congratulated all the ladies and said that the pageant was not merely a celebration of the Manileñas’ beauty and intelligence but also a way to raise funds for the needy.

“Miss Manila has a deeper purpose. Hindi ito beauty pageant lamang kundi programa para makatulong sa mga kababayang mahihirap,” he said. “So even if you are not chosen, you are already a winner because you have helped the poor of Manila.”

The titleholder will be the ambassadress of the city and will take part in the city’s charitable projects and represent the country’s capital in various events and functions.

Tobes received P1 million worth of prizes consisting of a management contract with Viva Live Entertainment and P500,000 cash. The first, second, third, and fourth runners-up brought home P350,000, P250,000, P150,000, and P100,000 cash, respectively.

The Board of Judges headed by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. (Jaimie Rose A. Aberia)

Related

comments