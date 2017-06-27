140 Marawi teachers still unaccounted for

By: Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Five weeks after the fighting erupted in Marawi, the Department of Education (DepEd) is still tracking the whereabouts of at least 140 of their teachers that fled the city, a school official said.



The Marawi City schools division has 1,413 teachers, data showed. At least 90 percent of them have already been accounted for, according to Ana Zenaida Unte, assistant schools division superintendent of Marawi City.

She however hinted that the remaining 10 percent of their teachers might have gone to far-flung municipalities outside Lanao provinces to flee from the fighting.

Since May 23, these teachers have not reported to them, Unte said in a radio interview on Monday.

She however clarified none among their teachers were trapped in Marawi City.

